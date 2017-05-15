Richmond City Council expected to adopt final budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Council is expected to adopt its budget for the upcoming year on Monday night.

The council will put the general fund and special fund budgets to a final vote.

Mayor Levar Stoney first proposed a balanced budget of $681 million. Members agreed to use $2.7 million to fund pay increases for police and firefighters but were struggling to agree on how to fund the increase.

After deliberating for 18 hours, city council sent the budget back to Stoney’s office for recommendations to cut more than $1 million and balance the budget.

The mayor’s office made three recommendations and council approved two of them, and agreed to make adjustments to the third.

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m.

