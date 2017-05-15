Petersburg’s Frank Mason III to throw first pitch Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 2017 consensus NCAA College Basketball Player of the Year will return to his home state and be an honorary guest at The Diamond Saturday night.

Petersburg High School graduate and former Kansas Jayhawk Frank Mason III will throw out the first pitch before the Flying Squirrels home game against Harrisburg. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Mason III won the 2017 Naismith Award, Wooden Award, Oscar Robertson Award, Associated Press Award and National Association of Basketball Coaches Award after becoming the first player in Big 12 Conference history to average 20 points and five assists per game while leading Kansas in scoring in his senior season.