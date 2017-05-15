L.C. Bird’s David Bedwell to become new Athletic Director

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Skyhawks head coach David Bedwell has led the L.C. Bird football program to three straight 5A state titles from 2012-2014. He now takes on a much larger leadership role for the Chesterfield high school.

He is stepping down from his head coaching duties to become the school’s new athletic director, succeeding Steve D’Adamo.

JUST IN: @bird_athletics' David Bedwell confirms w/ @8NEWS he is stepping down as football HC to become the new AD at L.C. Bird. — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) May 15, 2017

Bedwell has been the head coach of L.C. Bird football for 17 seasons, amassing a record of 180-30 during his tenure. He will assume his new position on July 1st and tells 8News the search for a new head coach of the football program has already begun.

He inherits an athletic department that is successfully competitive across all sports, most recently the boys’ basketball program under head coach Troy Manns won its first 5A state title in program history this past season.