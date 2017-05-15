Henrico Police looking to add more women to the force

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is looking for a few good women to join the ranks.

On Thursday, it’s hosting an event geared towards women who have an interest in developing a career in policing or dispatch.

The Women in Law Enforcement Orientation takes place at 6 p.m. inside the Henrico County Training Center at 7701 E. Parham Road.

There will be female officers from different areas of the department who can talk about what it’s like to work in law enforcement.

An officer will also demonstrate the physical agility test required to join the Academy.

About 10 percent of the department’s officers are women.

