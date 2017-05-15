Hanover County seeking input on adding bike lanes and sidewalks

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve ever driven down a rural road in Hanover, chances are you’ve shared it with a cyclist.

The county’s country roads are a popular place for people to ride their bikes. But despite the crowds of cyclists that coast through, there is only one bike lane in the county.

Now, county planners are asking if residents would like to see that change.

Bike Walk Hanover created an online survey. It enables people to weigh in on what they think would make it easier to get around the county, whether that’s on two feet or two wheels.

“Sidewalks, bike paths, mixed use paths, additional signage, crosswalks, anything to enhance the experience and make it safer,” explains Hanover Planning Director David Maloney.

Tyler Arnold works at Olde Towne Bicycles in Ashland. He believes bike lanes would make the streets safer for everyone.

“Everyone would kind of get what they want if you had bike lanes,” says Arnold, “Cars wouldn’t have to worry about coming around a corner and seeing a cyclist and cyclists can feel much safer and more cyclists would come here, so I think it would be a win-win situation.”

But not everyone is riding high on the idea.

Critics contend they would rather see the county spend money on things like schools.

Hanover encourages those folks to take the survey, too.

The online survey results will be shared with the Board of Supervisors.

