GRTC introduces new rewards program for riders

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — GRTC has announced its new riders rewards program called RideGRTC Rewards.

This program comes as a response to loyal riders requesting a reward for frequently riding GRTC.

Riders can receive these rewards by riding GRTC or shopping through the Online Transit Store.

Riders can simply “Flash Their Pass” at local top merchants to receive discounts or shop through the online transit store to automatically be entered for a chance to win a monthly RideGRTC Rewards prize.

GRTC has partnered with several local merchants including Capital Ale House, the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Science Museum of Virginia, Segway of Richmond, and more to offer discounts and connect riders with Richmond are.

Riders are encouraged to check with GRTC often for added rewards and other participating merchants.

