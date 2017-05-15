Death investigation underway after woman’s body found in Amelia County home

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after a woman’s body was discovered in an Amelia County home on Mother’s Day.

Authorities say that on Sunday at approximately 10:50 a.m., police were notified of an unconscious female not breathing in the 2900 block of Richmond Road.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the 64-year-old woman’s body.

Authorities have ruled her death as “suspicious” and the investigation remains ongoing. Police said her identity will not be released until her family has been notified.

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who may have information to call 804-561-2118 or the Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-541-5200.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

