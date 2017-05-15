Arrest made in double homicide at Midlothian Village Apartments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a man in connection a double homicide that occurred at Midlothian Village Apartments last month.

The shooting occurred at roughly 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Kejuan L. Goode and 20-year-old Terrell D. Thomas — both of the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike — suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week, 21-year-old Jarmaine T. Free of the 6000 block of Salem Street was charged with two counts each of murder and using a firearm in commission with a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police say Free was already in custody on an unrelated charge.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

