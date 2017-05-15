Arrest made after woman’s body found in Amelia County home

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 29-year-old woman has been charged with murdering an elderly woman who was found dead inside an Amelia County home on Sunday.

Authorities say that at approximately 10:50 a.m., police were notified of an unconscious female not breathing in the 2900 block of Richmond Road. When officers arrived, they found 64-year-old Barbara A. Bradley dead inside the residence.

Authorities initially ruled Bradley’s death as “suspicious,” and announced Monday that 29-year-old Shannon M. Chaney had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Police said there were obvious signs of trauma to the victim’s head, although the exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

Chaney was arraigned on Monday and will return to court on June 20.

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who may have information to call 804-561-2118 or the Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-541-5200.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

