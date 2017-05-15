Animal Adventure Park opens today

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR/AP) — People hoping to get an up-close look at April the giraffe’s baby born at an upstate New York zoo before a live stream audience will finally get their chance today.

Animal Adventure Park opens for the season Monday, May 15. Gates open at 10am and the park is anticipating a big crowd.

To help decrease traffic, there will be a free shuttle to take visitors to Animal Adventure Park from Nathaniel Cole Park in Harpursville. The shuttle will run on opening day May 15, starting at 10:30am and run regularly until 5:00pm.

April gave birth to a male calf on April 15. Her pregnancy was the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube’s history, with more than 232 million live views during a seven-week period.

The calf was named Tajiri, which the park says is a Swahili word that means hope.

The privately owned zoo is located in rural Harpursville, 130 milesnorthwest of New York City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

