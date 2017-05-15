8News Daytrippers: Revolutionary era comes to life in modern way at new Yorktown museum

YORKTOWN, Va. (WRIC) — All week long, 8News is Daytripping. We are hitting sites across the region where you might want to spend the day with your family.

Virginia isn’t just the site of the final battle in the Civil War. It was also the site of the final battle of the Revolutionary War, too. The Revolutionary era is coming to life in very modern ways at a brand new museum in Yorktown.

“This is not, not your grandmother’s Yorktown,” says Heather Hower of the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.

The brand new $50 million American Revolution Museum at Yorktown replaces the old Yorktown Victory Center that stood for years in this spot near the site of the final battle of the Revolutionary War.

“We have a 22,000 square foot gallery filled with collections from the American Revolution time period. We have lots of interactive technology,” Hower said.

A Hollywood styled 4D movie puts museum goers right in the sights of thundering cannons at the siege of Yorktown. Moms and dads don’t need to worry as many of the exhibits encourage touching so that kids can get a hands-on experience.

There are exhibits about Washington, Jefferson, and the other founding fathers. The museum also covers colonial life, the war for independence and the birth of a nation.

The museum tells a more inclusive story of early America than ever before.

The real life experiences of African American slaves, women and Native Americans of that time are featured in displays and exhibits throughout the building, all with the smartphone generation in mind.

“We try to present personal stories from the time period,” Hower said. “Hopefully, our visitors will find a little piece of themselves.”

Outside the museum, it’s like stepping back in time to the 1780’s with this recreation of a Continental Army encampment and a farm of that era.

Visitors can take part in some of the day-to-day activities, like cooking, gardening and living life like a soldier.

There are even gunfire displays.

Like inside the museum, its hands on. Visitors can try on uniforms and clothes and imagine what life must have been like nearly 240 years ago.

How much do you know about the Revolutionary War? What Revolutionary figure would you be? Take the quiz HERE.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.