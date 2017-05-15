2 Richmond schools rank at the top for U.S. schools teaching personal finance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Working in Support of Education (W!SE) announced the rankings for the 2017 “100 Best w!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance” national ranking, and two Richmond high schools were among the top of the lists.

Richmond Community High School ranked number two while Franklin Military School earned the number 22 spot on the list.

Students at both high schools performed among the highest across the country on the w!se standardized Financial Literacy Certification Test. This test measures students’ financial literacy, and those who pass are designated Certified Financially Literate.

W!se provides close to six million hours of personal finance instruction annually to students in 46 states, and the ranking recognizes the top performing high schools in the nation.

