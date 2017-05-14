VCU baseball drops series to Liberty, 8-6, on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. — The VCU Rams (30-20) weren’t able to get the weekend series with Liberty (30-19), falling on Sunday 8-6 at the Diamond on Senior Day. The Rams celebrated 10 seniors in total.

VCU now switches gears back into Atlantic 10 play. The Rams are one game ahead of Rhode Island in the conference standings entering their final weekend series of the season at Pitt Field against the Richmond Spiders (17-32) starting Thursday. VCU is playing for its first ever Atlantic 10 regular season title.