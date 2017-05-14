Trump delivers hopeful commencement at Liberty University

LYNCHBURG Va (WRIC) — More than 18,000 people walked in pride as part of Liberty University’s 2017 graduating class today. President Donald Trump delivered the commencement address. He also received an honorary degree from the university.

Hope Larson said her son Ryan Larson was one graduate in the sea of thousands who was missing on Saturday.

“We had timed it so that we would graduate together today. Unfortunately, Ryan was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes a little over a year ago and went to bed one night and had a low blood sugar drop and didn’t wake up,” Larson said.

Larson said it has been a tough road without Ryan but just as President Trump relayed in his speech, giving up wasn’t an option.

“If I give you one message to hold in your hearts today it’s this: Never, ever give up,” President Trump said.

“I am graduating with a 4.0. I have all of the honors for my psychology department area, but he should be here so my cap says I will walk for you,” Larson said.

Larson said she is walking in faith knowing Ryan is celebrating with her.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.