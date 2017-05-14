Suspect makes bomb threat in attempted robbery at Hopewell Hardees

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police say that a man made a bomb threat while attempting to rob a Hardees Restaurant Saturday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday night at the Hardee’s located at 2915 Oaklawn Boulevard.

Police say that a lone man entered the business and said he had a bomb and would “blow up the restaurant” if workers did not give him money.

When the cashier was unable to open the cash register drawer, the offender fled the area on foot without any money.

Nobody was harmed during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a white or light-skinned black male, about 6’0”-6’1” tall and between the ages of 24 and 28. The suspect also was described as having patchy facial hair and was wearing a purple zip-up hoodie with khaki shorts.

Anyone who was traveling in and around the area of the incident and observed anything suspicious is asked to contact the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284 or (804) 541-2286.

