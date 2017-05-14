Richmond police investigate officer involved shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police were called to the 3800 block of Cheverly Road around 10:55 pm Saturday night for a report of a disorderly person.

Dispatchers were told a man was threatening to shoot another man.

Once on scene police say a man was on the porch of the residence. During an encounter, 3 patrol officers discharged their service weapons.

There were no injuries involved and no arrest have been made at this time.

Police recovered 2 firearms at the scene.

A full inquiry is underway, which will include the Force Investigation Team and continued consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

