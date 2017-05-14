Prince William County Police asking for help finding missing man

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince William County are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who recently went missing.

Police are looking for Brian Richardson, who they say was last seen leaving a home in Dumfries Friday.

Police consider him to be endangered.

Police say Richardson may be driving a blue 2007 Honda Accord with Virginia tags 73-33-M-G.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

