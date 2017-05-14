Name of Trooper Dermyer added to memorial

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — It’s National Police Week, and the names of those who were killed in the line of duty last year are being added to a memorial in our nation’s capital.

Jennifer Flick, a sergeant with the Jackson, Mich. police department, is seeing her friend’s name for the first time – etched in stone at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Chad Dermyer was a Jackson police officer before he moved to Virginia to become a state trooper. He was shot and killed at Richmond, Va. bus station last year.

When asked how she remembers Dermyer, Flick said, “Just how open and friendly of a person that he was, and how inviting it was to have him around and have you be part of his life.”

The memorial holds special meaning to Flick. Sadly, Dermyer isn’t her only friend to die in the line of duty.

“We lost an officer when I was working. James Bonneau back in 2010,” explained Flick. “When you lose someone close to you, it just hits you hard.”

But here — during National Police Week – she has the support of her brothers and sisters in blue and the families and friends of those who’ve also lost loved ones.

