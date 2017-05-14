Man accused of sending strippers to neighbors’ home 75 times

NEBRASKA (AP) — A 45-year-old Nebraska man has been charged with pandering and solicitation after investigators say he sent exotic dancers to strip on his neighbors’ porch dozens of times over nearly four years.

Prosecutors say police were able to trace phone communications from the women to Douglas Goldsberry, who lives across the street from the house where the women were stripping.

Prosecutors claim he may have hired girls under the age of 16, KETV reported on Friday.

The family with two small children reported that the women had shown up as many as 75 times since 2013, exposing themselves on the home’s porch and sometimes kicking the door and yelling for payment.

Police say Goldsberry admitted sending the women and that he would take pictures of them from his window.

If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison. Calls to Goldsberry’s home Friday rang busy.

As a result, Goldsberry’s motivations for hiring the women remain unclear.

