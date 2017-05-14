Longwood wins Big South, joins JMU in NCAA softball tourney

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Longwood Lancers (28-27) defeated Liberty (38-22) to win the softball program’s third straight Big South title, the fourth in the last five seasons, on Sunday afternoon.

Longwood, with the automatic bid to this year’s D-I NCAA softball tournament, will play eighth seeded Tennessee in the Knoxville regional this Friday at 5:00 p.m.

James Madison softball (50-6), the two-time defending CAA champions, won’t host a regional this postseason. Instead, the Dukes head to the Waco, TX regional site to open against Oregon State (28-25) Friday at 5:00 p.m.