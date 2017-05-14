Frozen burritos recalled for possible listeria contamination

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — More than 252,000 pounds of frozen burritos are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Saturday announced the Green Chile Food Company recall for various frozen burritos containing meat and poultry after a routine sample of a beef and potato burrito found a problem.

The Las Cruces, New Mexico-based company made and packaged the ready-to-eat foods between March 8 and May 10, and the products have the establishment number listed as EST. 21740.

Though there aren’t any confirmed reports of people getting sick eating the burritos, the USDA cautions that listeria can cause serious illness, particularly among those who are elderly, pregnant, newborn or suffering from weak immune systems.

