Two women dead and one man seriously injured after shooting on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VSP are asking the public to help with any information in regards to a shooting on I-95 Sunday morning.

The accident happened around 3:40 am on I-95 northbound at Exit 75.

VSP were called to I-95 at the exit where the car was stopped. The 2017 Nissan was headed northbound on I-95 when a newer model white four-door sedan pulled along the driver’s side and fire and the car.

Police say the car was shot several times. 7 people were in the car at the time of the shooting.

The woman driving the car died at the scene, another woman was transported to the hospital but we are told she also died. A man passenger was also taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

The shooting is considered to be a targeted incident.

VDOT says the ramp from I-95 north to I-64 east is expected to be closed an additional two hours. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route and to expect delays.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information about the shooting is asked to please contact the Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445 or #77 on a cell phone, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov

