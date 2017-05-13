What’s happening this weekend in RVA, 5/13-14

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Whitney Harris tells you what’s going on this weekend in Central Virginia.

Saturday

You can start celebrating Mother’s Day a day early! On Saturday Pamplin Historical Park is hosting a Mother’s Day Tea where “ladies and gentlemen” in period dress will teach you what life was like for women in the 19th century. You’ll also get to enjoy gourmet tea and tasty treats, plus live music and even a fashion show. There are two times: from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. or from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. The park is on Boydton Plank Road in Petersburg.

You can also take your family to learn more about budgeting with the Family Financial Forum Saturday. Experts will give your family some basic tools to reach your financial goals. It’s from 9 a.m. to noon at the Childen’s Museum of Richmond on West Broad Street.

RVA Dance Collective is celebrating its 10th anniversary season as a professional company and Saturday they have an anniversary performance with special choreography. The show is called “RVA Dance Collective Presents a Decade of Dance and it’s from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Dogtown Dance Theatre on West 15th Street in Richmond.

Sunday

Sunday you can take your mom to the Mother’s Day Weekend Celebration at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and starting at 1 p.m. there’s a concert, so bring your blankets and lawn chairs. There will also be food, children’s garden activities, and shopping, and you can even check out the popular Butterflies Live! exhibit. It’s all on 1800 Lakeside Avenue in Richmond.

You can also take your mom to learn more about one of history’s most radical and influential fashion designers at the exhibit Yves Saint Laurent: the Perfection of Style at the VMFA. You’ll get to see 100 items of clothing, some never before seen publically, as well as sketches and designs. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The VMFA IS located on North Boulevard in Richmond.

Richmond Homearama continues Sunday as well! You can check out model homes made by custom home builders and they’re all fully furnished and decorated by the area’s top designers. You’ll get to check out the latest trends and custom home features and they’ll have special events and exhibits. It also benefits Ask Childhood Cancer which supports children with cancer and their families. Richmond Homerama goes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in the NewMarket Estates neighborhood on Sultree Drive in Midlothian.

