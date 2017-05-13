Virginia Police charge man with sodomy, 34 counts of child pornography

STAUNTON, Va. (WRIC) — The Staunton Police Department in southwest Virginia has charged a man with 34 counts of child pornography, two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child and two counts of forcible sodomy.

Police said that William Lee Kerr was originally arrested on four charges of aggravated sexual battery of a child and four additional charges of forcible sodomy.

The investigation stems from incidents that occurred between 1990 and 2004.

He is incarcerated at Middle River Regional Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Corporal Jeremy Campbell at 540-332-3802.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

