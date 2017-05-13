VIDEO: Man wrangles 16-foot python on camera

EVERGLADES, Fla. (WFLA) — Dusty “Wildman” Crum says that the 16-foot, 10-inch python in the video above is the biggest he has ever caught.

He recently caught the snake with his bare hands while someone recorded the incident.

Crum said he believed the snake was pregnant and perhaps otherwise injured when he walked up on it.

Crum caught the snake as part of his job working for the South Florida Water Management Python Elimination Program.

Experts estimate there may be between 10,000 and 100,000 of the invasive pythons in the Everglades.

As a result, the government is paying people like Crum to catch the snakes.

Hunters like Crum make $50 for ever four feet of snake they catch, and $25 for each additional foot.

