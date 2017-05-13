Victim transported to hospital after Chesterfield County stabbing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police say that a victim was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after they were stabbed near Dupont Gardens Apartments.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of Goolsby Avenue around 12:40 p.m.

Police said that the victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that while they do not have a suspect description at this time, they do not believe there to be a threat to public safety at this time.

Anyone with any information about the incident can contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

