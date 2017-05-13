Two people detained after shooting, foot pursuit in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police report that two suspects are in custody Sunday afternoon after they allegedly opened fire at a person, doing damage to a nearby car.

Police said that the victim escaped unscathed, but the suspects ran away on foot.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of North 21st Street just after 4 p.m.

Police said that after a brief chase on foot, they were able to detain two suspects. Police said that they recovered one firearm from the suspects.

No injuries were reported as a result of the altercation.

