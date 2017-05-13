Trump supporter’s confrontation with Muslim family at beach in Texas goes viral

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — “Donald Trump will stop you [expletive]!” shouted Alexander Jennes Downing, 35, to a Muslim family.

Downing is captured on video by the family with children as young as 2 years old present on the beach of South Padre Island, Texas.

The alcohol fueled, racial slur tirade lasted for 20 minutes according to a Facebook post by Noria Alward. She posted the video on YouTube May 5.

According to South Padre Island police, “On May 3, 2017, officers were dispatched to 310 Padre Blvd in reference to a disturbance… While making contact with Downing officers determined that he was intoxicated in a public place and was a danger to himself and others.”

Officers arrested Downing at the Pearl Resort and charged him with public intoxication. In the viral video, Downing is seen with a clear plastic cup while shouting “Donald Trump is my president!” and “You can try to act like your innocence. You can try to [expletive] with me but guess what you will never ever, ever stop me. My Christianity will rise above your Sharia law. Your Sharia law I don’t mean [expletive] to me!”

News Center 23’s Derick Garcia spoke with South Padre Island Chief of Police Randy Smith, “I was saddened. Just want to say there is no way any of us here that work for the city would not tolerate anything like that.”

Smith continued, “We try to create an environment where people can come to the beach, have a good time and have a good time with their families and enjoy themselves. The last thing we want is for someone to be harassed and taunted by an intoxicated subject that is blatantly out of line.”

