Tim Kaine speaks at VCU commencement ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Graduation season is upon us, and thousands of students walked across the stage today in Virginia.

Thousands of students donned their Black and Gold as their loved ones filled the Richmond Colliseum for VCU’s graduation Saturday morning.

Senator Tim Kaine delivered today’s commencement address, advising graduates as they go out into the real world about the value of listening to people and giving others a chance to feel heard.

“There are many elements that will help you succeed in life, but in a hyper-connected world where most of the good things that need doing take a team to be successful,” Kaine said. “I’ll just tell you , a key for your success is to be as good a listener as you can be.”

Kaine received a standing ovation for his remarks.

