RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The RVA Dance Collective celebrated Saturday night with a show called “A Decade of Dance.”

The show was a celebration of the dance group’s 10th anniversary.

The show happened at the Dog Town Dance Theater and it even had a special choreography for the occasion.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.