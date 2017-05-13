Runaway West Texas boy found dead with gunshot wound

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Jose Hernandez, a reported runaway, was found at Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

The 12-year-old later died. Police have said the shooting occurred at a home in Howard County and that the boy was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. However, details remain limited as the investigation continues.

A family friend describes Hernandez as a good person, one that deserved a second chance and needed help.

Schemickia Crosby says she knew Hernandez and tried to help him despite some of the trouble he had gotten into.

She tried to steer Hernandez down the right path by feeding him, talking to him and explaining to him the possible consequences of his actions. “I told him what he was doing and what it would lead to. Unfortunately, he’s been killed,” Crosby said. “I pray that he gets all the justice he deserves. Even though he was doing bad things, I don’t feel like he deserved to die.”

Crosby says she believes something else was going on in the boy’s life that would explain his behavior, although it was not clear exactly what it may have been.

Now she, like many others in Howard County, is left with questions that have not been answered.

“He was a sweet kid. His smile would just light up a room. He was a loving child and you could see the sparkle in his eye. When you talked to him he was smart; he was just misled and misguided. It makes you wonder what could have happened and what all did happen. Personally, I think he felt lost and unloved,” Crosby said.

“I’m hurt because I’m a mother. I feel like there is maybe something I should have tried to do to help him. I loved him regardless. God says to forgive and I feel like he deserves a second chance, which he no longer has the opportunity to get.”

An autopsy has been ordered in the investigation and authorities say they are working to gather more information in the investigation.

Crosby also is pleading with the community to come forward if they have information that may explain what happened.

“Please, whatever information you have, please call the police department and give it to them. For the sake of his life, please just do the right thing,” Crosby said.

