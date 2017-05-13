RPD identify pedestrian who was fatally struck while crossing road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed last night on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Police said that the incident happened Friday night around 10:30 p.m. when Donald C. Cordell, 55, ran across the roadway in the 3000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, where he lived.

A vehicle in the right travel lane struck Cordell and immediately came to a stop, but then a second vehicle ran into the back end of the first vehicle.

Police said both drivers stayed at the scene.

Cordell was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries Saturday morning.

The RPD Crash Team responded to the scene where they took measurements and interviewed the drivers. No charges are expected at this time.

Investigators ask anyone with any information to call Crash Team Investigator Roderick Rose at 646-1665 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also submit a tip online at www.7801000.com or text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

