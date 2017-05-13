Richmonders gathered Saturday to support the Virginia Home for Boys & Girls

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders came together today to support the children at the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls.

Volunteers packed bags for them filled with everything from essentials like deodorant and shampoo to coloring books and markers.

Volunteers said that these kids need as much support as they can get.

You can still make a donation by visiting the organization’s website here.

