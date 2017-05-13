Redskins wrap rookie camp in Ashburn

ASHBURN, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Redskins saw all of their drafted and undrafted rookies on the practice field at their practice facility, and head coach Jay Gruden comes away from it satisfied with the talent he has in his deck as OTA’s approach starting May 23rd.

Notable rookies on hand: first round draft pick Jonathan Allen, 2016 Chuck Bednarik award winner as a defensive tackle at Alabama; second round draft pick Ryan Anderson, a linebacker from the University of Alabama; third round draft pick Fabian Moreau, defensive back out of UCLA; fourth round pick Samaje Perine, running back coming out of the University of Oklahoma; and Marrio Norman; older brother of star defensive back Josh Norman.