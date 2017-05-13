Police look for suspect in West Broad Street stabbing from April

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest from a stabbing that happened in Aprill.

Officers were called at 10:45 am on April 14th, to the 1600 block of West Broad Street for a report of a person stabbed.

Once on scene, they found a woman in a business that was stabbed by an unknown man.

The man left on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, 25-28 years old, 5’8”-5’10” tall, with a slim build and short hair. Police believe he may frequent the area near North Lombardy and West Broad streets.

Police are asking anyone with information about the identity of the suspect to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or (804) 510-4209 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

