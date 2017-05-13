Police from across Virginia pedal to honor fallen officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police officers from across Virginia pedaled today in honor of the men and women in blue.

The national event recognizes officers who died in the line of duty ahead of National Police Week.

The family of Trooper Chad Dermyer, the man who died in the line of duty a year ago at the Richmond Greyhound Bus Station, took part in the bike trip that traveled all the way to Washington D.C.

8News spoke with John Mabes from Law Enforcement United about the ride.

“His mom and his stepdad are riding with us all 250 miles and she’s doing that in honor of her son,” Mabes said.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.