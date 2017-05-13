Nationals agree to terms with Harper for 2018 season

Bryce Harper
Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper watches his walk-off two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Washington. The Nationals won 6-4. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have agreed to terms with four-time All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper on a contract for the 2018 season.

General manager Mike Rizzo announced the deal Saturday but did not disclose terms. Harper would have been eligible for arbitration.

Harper can still be a free agent after the 2018 season, but agreeing to this contract early shows that the sides are talking.

Harper is making $13.63 million this year.

The 24-year-old was the unanimous National League MVP in 2015. He is hitting .372 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs in 31 games this season.