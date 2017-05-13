Doctors to parents: Do not use cotton swabs to clean your child’s ears

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/CNN) — Many doctors are now recommending that parents not use cotton swabs to clean their kids’ ears.

Yet, a new report shows that more than 1,200 children under that age of 18 go to the emergency room each year for injuries related to using cotton swabs on their ears.

This means that an average of 34 children suffer ear injuries severe enough to warrant an emergency room visit each day.

Doctors say that the ear canals clean themselves and that removing wax from your ears should not be part of anyone’s daily hygiene.

Furthermore, doctors say that cotton swabs can actually push the wax deeper into your ear canal, which can be dangerous, especially for young children.

Check here for more information on the study.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.