BFD Music Festival rocks Richmond International Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The BFD Music Festival rocked Richmond International Raceway Saturday.

Alternative rock fans partied the night away at RIR for the BFD Music Festival, put on by IHeart-Media Richmond’s XL 102.

8News spoke with Jenni Simonitis, who was in attendance.

“I’m looking forward to amazing friends, Weezer and all the Miller Lite I can drink,” Simonitis said.

The event rang in the 25th anniversary of the classic amphitheater.

90s alternative band Weezer was the headlining act, but there were a lot of new acts that people came out to see.

8News spoke with Aaron Barlow.

“Definitely here for a lot of the new bands,” he said. “I haven’t heard a lot of them. Obviously, Weezer is more prominent, but we’re looking forward to listening to a lot of the bands.”

For Jenny Simonitis, going to music festivals like BFD is the best part of her summer.

“You get to drink and hang out outside and just enjoy life,” she said. “Yeah, fun times with good friends, that’s really it. Music brings people together.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.