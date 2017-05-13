At the Box Office 5-12

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” is a new retelling of the Arthurian Legend. It stars Charlie Hunnam as the heir to the throne and the rightful owner of Excalibur. After his father’s death, he’s forced to grow up on the streets far away from the luxury of the castle. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the movie costars Jude Law and Djimon Hounsou. It’s rated PG-13.

“Snatched” finds Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn playing mother and daughter. They are polar opposites: Schumer the wild one, Hawn the cautious one. They go on an exotic trip to Ecuador where they are kidnapped by drug lords and must escape and evade if they want to survive. Co-starring Joan Cusack, the comedy is rated R.

Before it leaves theaters, you should check out “Logan.” Set in the near future, this is Hugh Jackman’s final appearance as the superhero Wolverine.

He’s burnt out and beat down and no longer in the saving the world game until a young girl, who has similar clawlike blades that shoot from her hands, turns to him for help.

This is a dark, gritty entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it’s one of the best standalone superhero films ever made. If you want heroes saving the world, you should rent the avengers films. If you want a well written, genre-busting drama about a reluctant superhero confronting his own mortality, starring Hugh Jackman is his best performance yet…check our “Logan.”

