Three people arrested in online dating scam robbery

Prince George, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are charged after a ruse of an online date ends in an armed robbery.

Prince George County Police say Myaisha Fells, Brian Watson and Quana Everette tried to lure a man to the parking lot of the Baymont Inn on April 28. Police believe they did so under the ruse of a date through the website Plenty of Fish.

Police say when the victim arrived, he was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspects got away with cash, then they got away in a vehicle nearby.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Myaisha Fells and Brian Watson are charged with conspiracy, robbery, use of a firearm and attempted malicious wounding. Quana Everette is charged with conspiracy and robbery.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.