RPD: Suspect sought in Jeff Davis Highway breaking and entering

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say broke into a business along the Jefferson Davis corridor in April.

Police say they were called to the 4600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway for the report of a breaking and entering. Officers and detectives arrived and found the business had been broken into and several items were taken.

Detectives believe the man in the enclosed photo is a suspect in the burglary.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect to call Second Precinct Detective Derrick Longoria at (804) 646-8171 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.