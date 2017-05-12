Rep. McEachin tours Henrico apartment complex plagued with problems

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Congressman Donald McEachin, a Democrat representing the 4th district, toured Essex Village Apartments in Henrico County Friday.

Rep. McEachin said he wanted to see them for himself, after complaints from residents about the condition of the units.

More than 800 of the residents, over half, are children. Henrico officials previously found 51 code violations. About 15 have yet to be fixed.

“The challenge that I see is this. This management company has been paid 5.6 million dollars a year for a number of years to manage this company,” said Rep. McEachin. “For it to be in the dilapidated condition that it is, is frankly unconscionable.”

Rep. McEachin says the apartment management company has until May 25 to fix the problems.

