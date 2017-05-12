Kickers hosting “Deli Night” on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Kickers all-time record holder for career goals with the club, Matthew Delicate, will get another night in the spotlight this weekend for his contributions to the Kickers organization and the local soccer community.

Delicate has played soccer in Richmond both collegiately and professional for 17 years, with VCU from 2000-2003 and the Kickers. Most recently, Delicate overcame a cancer scare after kidney surgery to remove a benign tumor in 2016. He would retire from soccer in the off-season following the end of the Kickers’ schedule.