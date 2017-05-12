HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police are thanking Graceful Touch Creations for the new “In God We Trust” decals that the company provided.
The company applied the decals to all police cruisers in the city.
Graceful Touch also supplied similar decals for the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office last year.
Hopewell Police cruisers get new ‘In God We Trust’ decals
