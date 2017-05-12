High School freshman wins ‘Best in Show’ in VMFA’s Teen Stylin’ program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Winning “Best in Show” at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Teen Stylin’ program is a big deal. But to win as a Freshman in high school is amazing.

That is what Hermitage High School student Anna Weshbale did.

Take a look at her design.

The program marries creative fashion design with the principles of science, technology, engineering, art and math.

