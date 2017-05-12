Henrico Police search for Food Lion robbery suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Food Lion late Friday morning.

Henrico Police responded to the Food Lion located on 2900 block of Williamsburg Road just before 11:30 a.m. for a reference of a robbery.

“It was reported that a 50-60-year-old black male entered the business and attempted to leave with items he had not paid for,” Henrico Police said. “The male was confronted by employees and the subject then pulled a weapon and threatened the employees.”

The suspect is described by police as approximately 5’5”-5’8,” 140-150 pounds, thin build with black and gray hair and a beard. He was also reported to have been wearing blue jeans and a faded blue and red striped shirt.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or have any information on the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.