Henrico Fire crews at scene of 3-story house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County fire officials are reporting that crews are working the scene of a fire in the county’s west end.

The fire happened in the 13400 block of Elwell Lane in a 3-story home.

Crews reported that when they arrived they found fire throughout the third floor.

Crews did not report any injuries.

They arrived at the scene three minutes after they were called at 7:32 a.m.

This is a developing story.

