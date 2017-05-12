Health officials investigating case of human rabies in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is investigating a case of human rabies.

VDH says the Central Virginia resident was bitten by a dog while in traveling in India.

VDH also says that while the only documented case of human-to-human transmission of rabies has been via organ transplantation, they’re assessing those who had a direct contact with this patient to see if there is any concern that they may have been exposed to rabies out an abundance of caution.

“VDH is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and healthcare centers where the patient sought care, to assess any healthcare worker who potentially may have been exposed to rabies virus due to contact with this patient,” the press release said. “VDH is also working to identify any family members and close contacts who may have been exposed to rabies virus due to contact with this patient.”

Additional information about the individual was not released due to privacy protections.

