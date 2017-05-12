Governor McAuliffe announces Troops to Teachers Grant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Education has received a grant of nearly $400,000 to assist military veterans and soon-to-be veterans in becoming teachers.

The grant will be used to establish a Troops to Teachers Center in the School of Education at the College of William & Mary. The center will assist veterans who are interested in pursuing a teaching career in Virginia.

“Virginia boasts one of the largest veteran and military populations and is home to some of the nation’s most important military installations,” said Governor McAuliffe. “That is why the Troops to Teachers program is so important to the military-connected citizens of the Commonwealth. This program will help address the teacher shortage in Virginia and provide our veterans with opportunities to bring their experiences and skills into the classroom. These are the kind of innovative opportunities that will allow our nation’s heroes to succeed in the new Virginia economy.”

The project will also assist veterans in meeting educational and licensure requirements for transitioning into teaching careers

“The Commonwealth’s schools educate more military children than any other state,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven Staples.” This school year alone, more than 73,000 military-connected students are being educated in Virginia. The Troops to Teachers Center will help veterans make the transition to rewarding second careers in our classrooms while helping Virginia meet the critical need for additional teachers.”

